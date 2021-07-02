Wieloch, Sister Patricia

MILWAUKEE - Sister Patricia Wieloch (Sister Salesia) died June 30, 2021. She was born July 19, 1931, to Jacob and Regina (Richey) Wieloch in Wausau, Wis. Sister Pat was professed 70 years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). In her early years of ministry, she served at a number of SDS-sponsored institutions. In 1983, she began a 27-year ministry as a nursing assistant at Divine Savior Nursing Home in Portage, Wis. She remained devoted to that ministry until she retired in 2010. Sister Pat is survived by her brother, John, and the Salvatorian Family. Her funeral services will be held privately. Memorials to the Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.