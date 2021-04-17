 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wiersma, Ardis "Ardie"
0 entries

Wiersma, Ardis "Ardie"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DALTON - Ardis Glenroy Wiersma, age 86, of Dalton, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Ripon Medical Center.

A private family service will be held with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in the town of Dalton.

At a later date, a celebration of life will be held.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Wiersma, Ardis "Ardie"

Ardis "Ardie" Wiersma

www.randolphfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News