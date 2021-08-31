Wiersma, Robert W. "Bob"

PORTAGE – Robert W. “Bob” Wiersma, age 94, of Portage, formerly of Friesland, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.
Bob was born on Feb. 18, 1927, in Cambria, the son of William and Jennie (Wynsma) Wiersma. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Linda L. Vandeventer on February 5, 1954. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an elder of First Reformed Church in Friesland.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Wiersma, of Portage; his children, Jennie (Wayne) Dabb, of Vulcan, Michigan, Judie Wiersma, and Debbie Lynch, all of Portage and Tim (Joan) Wiersma, of Woodruff, S.C.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Larry (Crystal) Wiersma, of Beaver Dam, and Harvey (Lana) Wiersma, of Columbus; his sisters, Evelyn Leystra, of Cambria, Catherine Pixler, of Madison, Linda Neuman, of Beaver Dam and Joyce (Gordon) Henderson, of Beaver Dam; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jennie Wiersma; his son, Robert F. Wiersma; his grandson, Robert Kenneth Wiersma; his brothers, Charles, Henry, James, Willard, William, Jr., and Howard Wiersma; and his sisters, Alice Evans, Mary Becker, Shirley Krueger, and Dorothy Whitrock.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Pastor Rob Ford officiating. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at a later date at Friesland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com).
The family would like to thank the staff at Our House, Emergency Room staff and 2nd Floor Nurses Station at Aspirus Divine Savior.
