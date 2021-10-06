Wilcox, Alexander L. "Alex"

He was born on Jan. 1, 1975, to Terry and Anita (Cleven) Wilcox in Tomah, Wis. Alex graduated from the Mauston High School in 1993 and later from the Wisconsin School of Electronics (currently Herzing University) – Madison, with a degree in electrical technology, in 1996.

They lived in the Wonewoc area for the past 22 years. Alex worked at Perry Printing in Baraboo, raised baby calves on the farm with Kim, at Whitehall Specialties in Hillsboro, and finally at Land O'Lakes in Union Center as a maintenance mechanic for the past eight years.

Alex loved troubleshooting, tinkering with, and fixing a multitude of lawnmowers, small engines, cars, farm equipment and work machinery. He was an excellent mechanical and electrical problem solver and could often solve the problem with the tools on hand, a tie down, and duct tape. He was a solid supporter of his children's multiple 4H projects and was always ready to help when needed. He was proud to walk his daughter, Dani, down the aisle to be united in marriage to Dakota Koca. He was honored to watch AJ, as he followed in Dad's mechanical footsteps as a machinist at Mauston Tool, and he loved watching Taylor mature into a beautiful young lady, full of curly hair and sass.