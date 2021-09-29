Wilcox, Donald

When he retired, he found the joy of reading Louis L'Amour books. He has the whole collection, which he handpicked himself. He would recite the whole book to you, when you would ask him what the story was about. He also had a passion for "Search a Words" books. He had a particular style that he would only do and a certain way he would prepare the books. Clips to hold the pages and only certain pens that he would use. He always carried a "Search a Word" book with him wherever he would go. His love for his family was shown by the gatherings he would attend and the stories he would share. His favorite stories were the ones he had with his "granny," whom he adored immensely. He will be deeply missed but the memories he made with us will heal some of that sadness.