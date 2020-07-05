Wild, Marjorie C.

BEAVER DAM - Marjorie C. Wild, age 87 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Marjorie was born on Nov. 23, 1932 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Lawrence and Amanda (Straseski) Veling. On April 21, 1956, she was united in marriage to Gilbert "Gib" Wild at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. While raising their seven children, Marjorie looked forward to helping with lunch and monitoring recess at St. Peter's Catholic School. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and she dearly treasured her grandchildren. Her hobbies included going to rummage sales, as well as doing crossword and word search puzzles. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
Marjorie is survived by her six children, Craig Wild, Paul Wild, David (Mindy) Wild, all of Beaver Dam, Jim Wild of Tennessee, Julie (Dean) Endlich of West Bend and Mike Wild (Patty Knoll) of Deerfield; 12 grandchildren, Eric (Lindsey), Stacy (Chris), Krista, Kathryn (Brian), Sara, Andrea (Geoff), Jacob, Madelyn, Courtney, Alicia, Carter, Taylor; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Lorraine Roedl, Larry Veling and Bill (Connie) Veling, all of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Marion Wild-Slovak of Beaver Dam; special friends, Barb Knoll and Nancy Williams; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gib in 2015; daughter, Ann in 2016; daughter-in-law, Jan in 2015; brother, Richard Veling; sister, Jean Veling and other relatives.
Visitation for Marjorie will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
A private family service will be held and burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
