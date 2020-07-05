Wild, Marjorie C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Marjorie C. Wild, age 87 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Marjorie was born on Nov. 23, 1932 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Lawrence and Amanda (Straseski) Veling. On April 21, 1956, she was united in marriage to Gilbert "Gib" Wild at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. While raising their seven children, Marjorie looked forward to helping with lunch and monitoring recess at St. Peter's Catholic School. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and she dearly treasured her grandchildren. Her hobbies included going to rummage sales, as well as doing crossword and word search puzzles. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

Marjorie is survived by her six children, Craig Wild, Paul Wild, David (Mindy) Wild, all of Beaver Dam, Jim Wild of Tennessee, Julie (Dean) Endlich of West Bend and Mike Wild (Patty Knoll) of Deerfield; 12 grandchildren, Eric (Lindsey), Stacy (Chris), Krista, Kathryn (Brian), Sara, Andrea (Geoff), Jacob, Madelyn, Courtney, Alicia, Carter, Taylor; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Lorraine Roedl, Larry Veling and Bill (Connie) Veling, all of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Marion Wild-Slovak of Beaver Dam; special friends, Barb Knoll and Nancy Williams; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends