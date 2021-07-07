Wild, Patricia T.

Special thanks to Barb Zank for her compassionate and loving care shown to Patricia while she was living at her home in Juneau. She was at Pat's side whenever the need arose, and the family deeply appreciates her selfless dedication. Special thanks also to Wes and Kathy Mulkey. They were instrumental in caring for Pat. They provided support for her in many ways, and the Wild family is fortunate that Pat has such wonderful neighbors. Thank you to the staff at Hillside Manor and Hospice for the special care they provided to Patricia during her brief stay there. The Wild family appreciates each of you and how you gave so much of yourselves to Pat.