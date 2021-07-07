Wild, Patricia T.

JUNEAU - Patricia T. Wild, age 86, of Juneau, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will take place on Friday, July 9 at 12 noon at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC PARISH, with the Rev. Father Christopher Gernetzke and the Rev. Father Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation for Patricia will take place on Friday, July 9 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at noon. Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Juneau.
Patricia was born the daughter of John and Adeline (Cullen) Nebl on Sept. 20, 1934. She was a 1952 graduate of Juneau High School and then graduated Dodge County Normal School in 1954. Patricia went on to receive her master's degree from UW-Oshkosh. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Wild on July 3, 1954, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville. Patricia began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse in Oak Grove in 1954 and later taught in Dodge County area schools. Patricia continued her teaching career in the Dodgeland School District from 1971 until her retirement in 2007. She was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Juneau where she served on the Altar Society for many years and raised her children in the Catholic Faith. She followed her faith to the new Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon. She was also a member of the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary.
Patricia is survived by her children, Gary Wild of Juneau, Bruce (Jami) Wild of Brown Deer, Jeanne "Gina" (Fred) Eddy of Geneva, Ill., Jim (Denise) Wild of Reeseville, Mary Ann (Dr. John) Gernetzke of Evansville, Andrea (Scott) Schulte of Columbus, and Steve (Kendra) Wild of Lindenhurst, Ill.; her 22 grandchildren, Nick (Emma) Wild, Kevin Wild, Shannon (James) Zambito, Carla (Darrick) Wiseman, Jim (Tina) Eddy, Sami (Deven) Adams, Alli Wild (Benjamin) Wanezek, Steph (Austin) Neis, Chris Gerntezke, Peter (Michele) Gernetzke, Matt (Rebecca) Gernetzke, Anne Gernetzke, Mary Gernetzke, Catherine Gernetzke, Ryan Schulte, Robin Schulte, Rachel Schulte, Cecilia Schulte, Shauna Schulte, Jenna Wild, Vanessa Wild, and Kayla Dieringer; her 10 great-grandchildren, Josh, AJ, Kyra, Matthew, Madison, MacKenzie, Emelia, Evelyn, Eleanor, and Maxine; and her brother, Paul (Delores) Nebl of Richland Center. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Pat will place her heavenly blessing on an additional four great-grandchildren that are expected to arrive in the coming months.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; grandson, Shaun Wild; and siblings, John, Roland, Eugene Nebl, and June Veling.
Special thanks to Barb Zank for her compassionate and loving care shown to Patricia while she was living at her home in Juneau. She was at Pat's side whenever the need arose, and the family deeply appreciates her selfless dedication. Special thanks also to Wes and Kathy Mulkey. They were instrumental in caring for Pat. They provided support for her in many ways, and the Wild family is fortunate that Pat has such wonderful neighbors. Thank you to the staff at Hillside Manor and Hospice for the special care they provided to Patricia during her brief stay there. The Wild family appreciates each of you and how you gave so much of yourselves to Pat.
Memorials may be directed to Dodgeland Dollars for Scholars.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
