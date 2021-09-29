Wildes, Allan W.

NEW LISBON - Allan W. Wildes, of New Lisbon, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Tomah, due to an industrial accident. Allan was born Feb. 17, 1951, in Sparta, Wis., to William and Lois (Skaggs) Wildes. He was a graduate of Tomah Senior High School in 1969. He hitch-hiked around the country and lived many places, including California, Louisiana, Arizona and Pennsylvania and then returned home to Tomah, Wis., to be united in marriage with the love of his life, Dianne Anderson, on April 19, 1980. Allan worked as a chef, worked on oil-rigs, was a journeyman electrician, worked as a maintenance man on the Arizona Water Project, and at Tyson chicken in New Holland, Pa., as an assistant operator at Exo-Pack, and most recently was a maintenance man at General Stamping and Metal Works in Tomah. Allan loved camping, fishing, growing flowers, and most of all spending time with his family and friends around the campfire. He was always ready to help anyone who needed it and was known to use lots of "duct tape" and a hammer in his repairs.