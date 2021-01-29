Wilke, Sherry Lynn

Sherry worked for a carnival, washed dishes at a night club, sold Avon, worked in the kitchen at RAMC hospital, and her favorite job was working at Poor Ole Patty’s Jewelry shop in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Sherry had a passion for art and enjoyed ceramics, painting, sequining, drawing, and making Native American crafts. She loved home shopping, jewelry, dancing, going to swap meets, Pow-Wows, casinos, and traveling. Sherry enjoyed talking to her friends and family for hours. Sherry’s husband, Ron, often joked about the need to put a stop sign up to halt her conversations. Sherry and Ron spent summers in Wisconsin, but once the temperature started getting brisk, back to Arizona she would go! Time spent in sunny Arizona among the cactus, coyote, and road runners brought her heart much happiness. Sherry had a fun wild side and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind.