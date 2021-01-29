Wilke, Sherry Lynn

REEDSBURG—Sherry Lynn Wilke, age 73, of Reedsburg, Wis., formerly of Casa Grande, Ariz., passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, at the Sauk County Health Care Center.
Sherry was born on May 10, 1947, to Bertrum Lumby Jr. and June Elizabeth Scanlan. She had an extended blended family, which includes her siblings, Vereena Elizabeth Lumby (Schliewe), Albert William Lumby, Judith Hope Lumby (deceased), Waneeta “Fawn” Lumby (Loomis), Merri Melody Woodke, Ralph “Butch” Edward Woodke, Lisa Gaye Woodke (Hutchinson), Matthew David Woodke, Roddrick “Sluce” Lumby, Bertrum “Bert” Lumby, Harley “Pope” Lumby, Arletta “Artie” Lumby, Rena Lumby, Oakie Lumby, Roma Lecy, Dennis Lecy, Roger Lecy, Roxy Strope, Rita Lecy, Gerald “Rick” Johnson, Renwick Johnson, Robert “Ozzie” Johnson, John Lumby, Carl Day, and Tina Day.
As a child, Sherry lived with her paternal grandparents, “Papa” Bertrum Lumby Sr. and “Nanny” Helen Hattie (Day) Lumby; and her paternal great-grandfather, Hank Lumby in Adams/Friendship, Wis. She would tell stories of her childhood pets, a baby crow named Jimmy, a baby fox named Binky, and a baby skunk named Sweet Pea. She grew up listening to Papa’s band on Saturday nights. She enjoyed time with Hank, splashing in the creek, playing games, picking blueberries, and spending time outdoors.
On June 29, 1963, Sherry married Vernon Ward Challoner and had four children from this union. Sherry and Vernon’s children are Julie Ann Challoner (Paepke), Robert Vernon Challoner, Tony Artel Challoner, and Jody Lynn Challoner.
Sherry and Vernon later divorced. On Dec. 9, 1972, Sherry remarried Ronald Gene Wilke in Beaver Dam, Wis., and had one child from this union, Ronda Lynn Wilke-Ostrander.
Sherry had 14 grandchildren, who brought her much joy, Cody, Kayla, Anthony, Ashley, Levi, Tyler, Travis, Sierra, Brandon, Katie, Jaslyn, Kaylee, Jacob, Joseph; and a bunch of sweet great-grandchildren she loved so much, Mariana, Abigail, Slayden, Sophia, George, Sylas, Jase, Ryny, and Baby on the way (Levi).
Sherry worked for a carnival, washed dishes at a night club, sold Avon, worked in the kitchen at RAMC hospital, and her favorite job was working at Poor Ole Patty’s Jewelry shop in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Sherry had a passion for art and enjoyed ceramics, painting, sequining, drawing, and making Native American crafts. She loved home shopping, jewelry, dancing, going to swap meets, Pow-Wows, casinos, and traveling. Sherry enjoyed talking to her friends and family for hours. Sherry’s husband, Ron, often joked about the need to put a stop sign up to halt her conversations. Sherry and Ron spent summers in Wisconsin, but once the temperature started getting brisk, back to Arizona she would go! Time spent in sunny Arizona among the cactus, coyote, and road runners brought her heart much happiness. Sherry had a fun wild side and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind.
Her family will hold tight to memories of Sherry rolling down the hill with the kids at water works park, time spent in their teepee, daily 4 o’clock ice cream, her crazy driving, trips to Vegas, having a pet deer named Jethro, shooting at the lawn mower, and many other things.
A memorial service for Sherry will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg with Chaplain Daniel Farber officiating. Burial will be made in Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc, Wis. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Mandatory mask use in the funeral home, no exceptions. Thank you kindly.
