Willard Hitchcock, 94, Reedsburg
OBITUARIES

Willard Hitchcock, 94, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Bill Hitchcock passed away on 24 Dec. 2019, at the age of 94, while under hospice care in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. He was preceeded in death by his parents Willard and Ruby Mae; sister, Idana; and brothers, Archie and Gerald. Bill is survived by his son, Gary, and his wife, Elizabeth; grandson, Donald of Show Low, Ariz.; sister, Lue Rae Crawley, of Fort Walton, Fla.; many beloved nieces and nephews; and close friend, Mike Schuette.

Bill was born in the Reedsburg area and, at one time, was employed at Bernien Co. He and his wife, Nellie (Hix), also owned Hitchcock Music Studios.

Bill will be layed to rest in Show Low, Ariz. Davis Watkins Funeral Home is incharge of arrangements.

Willard Hitchcock

