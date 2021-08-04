Willett, Robert H. and Mary A.

BARABOO—Robert H. Willett, age 89, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021. He was born in Aurora, Ill., on April 16, 1932, to parents, Paul Avon Willett and Lillian Jesse Brown. He grew up in Rock Falls, Ill., and then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951—1955 and proudly served in the Korean War. On May 1, 1954, in Minnesota, he married Mary Ann Jensen. He then attended college in Minnesota and received his bachelor’s degree and became a high school teacher in Reeseville, Wis. He then attended UW-Whitewater and received his master’s degree. Bob and Mary raised their children in Reeseville and then in Mauston, where he became a job counselor for the State of Wisconsin. Bob was an avid hunter, loved to fish and was an avid piano player. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and is survived by his children, Steven (Carmel) Willett, Jane (Dirk) Stolz, and Christopher (Shelly) Willett; grandchildren, Andrew, Hannah, Jordan, Wesley, Nora, and Casey; as well as many nieces and nephews; and his brothers, Ken and Dave Willett.
Mary A. Willett, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020. She was born in South Dakota on May 27, 1934, to parents, Chris Jensen and Cicely Elizabeth Wahala. On May 1, 1954, she married Robert Willett. Mary was a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to take pictures and spend time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Joyce, Jean, Roland, and Shirley Rae. She is survived by her children, Steven (Carmel) Willett, Jane (Dirk) Stolz, and Christopher (Shelly) Willett; grandchildren, Andrew, Hannah, Jordan, Wesley, Nora, and Casey; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, at WALNUT HILL BIBLE CHURCH, 1900 East St., Baraboo, WI 53913.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. and visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Inurnment with military honors will follow the service across the street at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Luncheon is to immediately follow at the church after burial. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
