Willett, Robert H. and Mary A.

BARABOO - Robert H. Willett, age 89, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021. He was born in Aurora, Ill., on April 16, 1932, to parents, Paul Avon Willett and Lillian Jesse Brown. He grew up in Rock Falls, Ill., and then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 - 1955 and proudly served in the Korean War. On May 1, 1954, in Minnesota, he married Mary Ann Jensen. He then attended college in Minnesota and received his bachelor's degree and became a high school teacher in Reeseville, Wis. He then attended UW-Whitewater and received his master's degree. Bob and Mary raised their children in Reeseville and then in Mauston, where he became a job counselor for the State of Wisconsin. Bob was an avid hunter, loved to fish and was an avid piano player. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and is survived by his children, Steven (Carmel) Willett, Jane (Dirk) Stolz, and Christopher (Shelly) Willett; grandchildren, Andrew, Hannah, Jordan, Wesley, Nora, and Casey; as well as many nieces and nephews; and his brothers, Ken and Dave Willett.