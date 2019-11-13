Age 76, of SE Mpls, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family on Oct. 28, 2019. Bill was born in Harrisberg, Pann. and raised in Baraboo, Wis., and later moved to Mpls with his wife, Cherie. Retired from UPS after 30 plus years of delivering, mostly in Anoka, MN. Long time ASA softball umpire and Cardinal Proprerties. UPS wear bown, ASA wear blue.. He was a friend of Bill W. Survived by loving wife of 55 years, Charie; sons, Jeffrey (Jean), Bradley, Eric (Katie); five grand and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Opperman; many loving relatives and friends. Memorial service Sun. Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. with gathering one hour prior (2 p.m.) at DeLaSalle H.S. Florence Center, 1 DeLaSalle Dr. Special thanks to North Memorial Hospice. Billmanhunt.com 612-789-3535
