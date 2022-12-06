William "Bill" Charles Doyle

Bill was born December 25, 1937 in Sheboygan, WI, the son of Charles E. and Viola A. (Grasse) Doyle. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School and received his associate’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Bill served our country as a member of the United States Army until his honorable discharge in June of 1963. He then worked as an insurance agent in the Green Lake area for many years. Bill was also very involved in a variety of activities and organizations. He was a member/treasurer of the Austin Healey Club of America, a board member of the Green Lake Wooden Boat Club, a life member of the 32nd Division Veteran’s Association, a board member of the Green Lake Chamber of Commerce for 9 years and past president of the Waupun Retail Chamber of Commerce Committee. In addition, Bill was on the Retail Advisory Board for Moraine Park Technical Institute for 2 years, served as past president of the Narrows Grand Touring Sports Car Club in Tacoma, WA, was past president of the Northwest Center of M.G. Car Club of Seattle, WA, was a charter member of the Northwest Sports Car Clubs Council of Seattle, WA and a past racing member of the Sports Car Club of America. He had a lifelong passion for anything related to sports cars and devoted many hours to restoring both vintage cars and boats. Bill also loved animals and really enjoyed his time volunteering for the Green Lake Area Animal Shelter.