Dec. 25, 1937—Dec. 3, 2022
William “Bill” Charles Doyle, age 84, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Maplecrest Manor in Ripon.
Bill was born December 25, 1937 in Sheboygan, WI, the son of Charles E. and Viola A. (Grasse) Doyle. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School and received his associate’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Bill served our country as a member of the United States Army until his honorable discharge in June of 1963. He then worked as an insurance agent in the Green Lake area for many years. Bill was also very involved in a variety of activities and organizations. He was a member/treasurer of the Austin Healey Club of America, a board member of the Green Lake Wooden Boat Club, a life member of the 32nd Division Veteran’s Association, a board member of the Green Lake Chamber of Commerce for 9 years and past president of the Waupun Retail Chamber of Commerce Committee. In addition, Bill was on the Retail Advisory Board for Moraine Park Technical Institute for 2 years, served as past president of the Narrows Grand Touring Sports Car Club in Tacoma, WA, was past president of the Northwest Center of M.G. Car Club of Seattle, WA, was a charter member of the Northwest Sports Car Clubs Council of Seattle, WA and a past racing member of the Sports Car Club of America. He had a lifelong passion for anything related to sports cars and devoted many hours to restoring both vintage cars and boats. Bill also loved animals and really enjoyed his time volunteering for the Green Lake Area Animal Shelter.
Bill is survived by his son, Patrick Doyle of Ripon; grandson, Carter Doyle of Ripon; sister, Phyllis (Joe) Pepe of CT; and nephews, Paul Van Handel of NY, David Van Handel of Germany, and Joshua Pepe of CT. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Viola Doyle; and a very special friend, Janice Beier.
A visitation for Bill will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A funeral service for Bill will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, with Pastor Donald Deike officiating. Cremation will follow, with a private family inurnment at Bethel Reeds Corners Cemetery, Town of Metomen, WI, with a Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors. A celebration of life for Bill will be held at the Green Lake American Legion Hall at a later date. Memorials in Bill’s name may be directed to the Green Lake Area Animal Shelter, N6217 Busse Rd, Green Lake, WI 54941.
