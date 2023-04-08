Dec. 7, 1939—April 5, 2023

COLUMBUS—William “Bill” Frederick Wendt , “Taid”, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 7, 1939 to Earl and Frances (Zieger) Wendt.

He graduated from Whitefish Bay High School, received an Undergraduate degree from Upper Iowa University in Art and Business, a Master’s Degree in Art, from University of Wisconsin-Madison and attended ten additional universities.

Bill was selected as 1 of 25 people in the world to attend the Cranbrook Art Academy with a John Paul Getty Scholarship. For over 39 years Bill taught Art and Business in public schools, grades K-12, in Stevens Point and Columbus. He also taught at university extensions and technical schools and served as MATC Cordinator in Columbus for many years. He worked for Stokely Van Camp in the summer.

Summers were spent traveling in a motorhome with family to 49 states and in New Zealand. Bill bicycled down a volcano in Hawaii and walked on glaciers on two continents. As an artist, summers also had him exhibiting in juried art shows where he collected numerous awards; hundreds of his paintings and ceramics were sold at art shows throughout the state.

Bill was active with Boy Scouts and Alpha Psi Omega, where he received the Presidential Award in college. He was a member of the Columbus Education Association and served as President numerous times. He served on the Capital Uniserv Board, the Wisconsin Art Education Board and judged art and photography at many county fairs.

Bill served on the Columbus City Council as an Alderman numerous times and was also elected as the Columbus Mayor. He volunteered for the Columbus-Fall River (WI) Food Pantry and was an active volunteer for over 30 years with AFS (an intercultural student exchange program).

Bill was a Columbus, WI resident since 1965. He enjoyed fixing and building things, and had owned over 98 vehicles for use and enjoyment throughout the years. After being diagnosed with cancer in 2014 his physical activities became limited and he occupied his time playing computer games and completing jigsaw puzzles.

He is survived by his wonderful and supportive wife of 60 years, Patricia Kaye “Pat”; three children: Brian (Lisa) of Wisconsin Rapids, Mark (Lisa) of DeForest, Vicki (Abdelhamid “Hamid”) Kachache of Milwaukee; nine grandchildren: Mitchell (Kendra), Tyler (Carly), and Zachary Wendt, Donovan, Braeden, and Kelsey Wendt, Illias, Nora, and Faiza Kachache.

At his request a private family gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts, in Bill’s name, would be appreciated to the First Presbyterian Church, Columbus, WI or the Columbus-Fall River (WI) Food Pantry. Donations can be sent directly or directed to family members who will pass them along.

The family thanks you for your support during this difficult time. Goodbye 1MRART enjoy your HOMEII, we love you!