OSHKOSH - William “Bill” G. Richards, M.D., 93, of Oshkosh and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh, Wis.

A memorial gathering for Dr. Bill Richards will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam. A memorial service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at Wayland Academy Kimberly Chapel, 101 N. University Ave. with The Rev. Jack Stubbs officiating.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

