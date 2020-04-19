BEAVER DAM - William “Bill” H. Snell, age 96 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hillside Manor.
Bill was born on Dec. 25, 1923 in Evansville, Ind., the son of Holden and Mary (Orendorf) Snell. He graduated from Madison East High School before attending UW-Madison and the Madison Business College. For 37 months, he proudly served his country in the United States Army in the European Theater during World War II, earning both a Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
On Jan. 20, 1962, he was united in marriage to Gloria Roedl. After working in sales and marketing at BCBS Insurance for 33 years, he retired in 1983. Serving the community and helping others was important to Bill; he was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 14 years, a charter member of the Beaver Dam Optimist Club, and a member of the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146. He also served on the Beaver Dam City Council for 10 years, spent 9 years on the City Planning Commission, and served 2 terms on church session at Grace Presbyterian Church, where he was a member. Bill loved listening to his big band and jazz collection and in his younger days, he enjoyed ballroom and jitterbug dancing. A known car buff, he loved to drive on scenic highways with his wife, and together they travelled most of the United States and through Canada. He was an animal lover, and especially loved cats and dogs. Bill always enjoyed the times he spent with his children, their families, and his granddaughter.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Amy (Troy) Walstra of Bartlesville, Okla.; Andy (Michelle) Snell of Waco, Texas, Marylee (Tom) Gleason of Madison, and Jay Snell of Appleton; granddaughter, Abby Gleason; sister, Pat (Walt) Hanson of Wauwatosa; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria in 2015; and other relatives.
Private inurnment for Bill and Gloria will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bill’s family would like to share their gratitude to Linda Seitz of Beaver Dam, his sister-in-law, who continued to visit him weekly at Hillside Manor after her sister, Bill’s wife Gloria, passed away.
If desired, memorials in Bill’s name may be directed to Grace Presbyterian Church or to the Dodge County Humane Society.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916
902-885-9999
