William "Bill" H. Snell

On Jan. 20, 1962, he was united in marriage to Gloria Roedl. After working in sales and marketing at BCBS Insurance for 33 years, he retired in 1983. Serving the community and helping others was important to Bill; he was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 14 years, a charter member of the Beaver Dam Optimist Club, and a member of the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146. He also served on the Beaver Dam City Council for 10 years, spent 9 years on the City Planning Commission, and served 2 terms on church session at Grace Presbyterian Church, where he was a member. Bill loved listening to his big band and jazz collection and in his younger days, he enjoyed ballroom and jitterbug dancing. A known car buff, he loved to drive on scenic highways with his wife, and together they travelled most of the United States and through Canada. He was an animal lover, and especially loved cats and dogs. Bill always enjoyed the times he spent with his children, their families, and his granddaughter.