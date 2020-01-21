William “Bill” H. Taylor, age 85, Hot Springs

William “Bill” H. Taylor, age 85, passed away on Sunday Jan. 19, 2020.

Bill was born at home in Chicago on July, 27 1934, to John Edgar Taylor and Grace Helen (Johncock) Taylor. Bill and his parents moved to Peru, Indiana when he was 12. They moved back to Chicago when Bill was 17. He proudly served his country in the Army in the 532nd armor engineers from 1957 until 1959, serving in Italy. He worked most of his life as a sheet metal man in the heating and air conditioning business. He also worked for Goodyear and Anheuser-Busch.

He married the love of his life, Judith Ann (Bourque) Pickler in 1983. Together they purchased their farmette in Rock Springs, Wis. After completing most of the restorations on the over 100-year-old farm house by themselves, they moved there in 1987. It was their little piece of heaven that they called Taylor’s Acher’s. Acher’s for all of the aches and pains they had on all of the work that they did in the restoration.

After retirement, Bill turned the barn into his “man cave” and spent many hours doing woodworking and making many different kinds of bird houses. He was a man of many talents and there wasn’t any job that he couldn’t do.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}