Sept. 15, 1942—Aug. 21, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—William “Bill” Henrichs, age 79, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

A time for visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Bill was born September 15, 1942 in Milwaukee, the son of Arthur and Beatrice (Gadow) Henrichs. Growing up in Milwaukee until 8th grade then moving to the Dells, he graduated from UW Madison with a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Mathematics and Engineering Physics.

Bill married his high school sweetheart, Helen Foss on November 26, 1964 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.

Bill is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters: Heidi (Mark) Rolfsmeyer, Kristin (Kolin) Ama; and two grandchildren: Caden (Ava Wagner) Ama and Danielle (Joseph) Bedermann. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan Kottke.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.