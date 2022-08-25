Sept. 15, 1942—Aug. 21, 2022
WISCONSIN DELLS—William “Bill” Henrichs, age 79, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
A time for visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells, WI.
Bill was born September 15, 1942 in Milwaukee, the son of Arthur and Beatrice (Gadow) Henrichs. Growing up in Milwaukee until 8th grade then moving to the Dells, he graduated from UW Madison with a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Mathematics and Engineering Physics.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Helen Foss on November 26, 1964 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.
Bill is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters: Heidi (Mark) Rolfsmeyer, Kristin (Kolin) Ama; and two grandchildren: Caden (Ava Wagner) Ama and Danielle (Joseph) Bedermann. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan Kottke.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)