William “Bill” J. Manske, 63, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Dycora Transitional Health in Beaver Dam with his sister, Lori by his side.
A memorial gathering for Bill will be held on Friday, Feb. 28th from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will follow at 4:30 p.m. with Father Michael Erwin officiating.
William Jerome was born on Oct. 7, 1956, the son of Jerome B. and Frances Ann (Yaktus) Manske in Beaver Dam. He was a 1974 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Bill had been employed as a press operator with the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen for many years.
Bill was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Packers and Brewers. He liked going to the YMCA and going for walks. He loved playing Bingo and watching any and all kinds of racing.
Bill will be deeply missed by his daughter Amber Manske of San Antonio, Texas; his sister Lori (Kevin) Lienke of Beaver Dam; his nieces and nephews: Andrew (fiancée Kristin Hinkens) Jenkins of Oshkosh, Heather (Joe) Hodgkins of Grafton, Eric Lienke of Beaver Dam and Danielle Semple of Madison; his special and dear friend Millie; also other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sandy Semple and his niece Michelle Semple.
If desired, memorial donations may be directed to Agrace Hospice Care.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
