William "Bill" Mullin

William “Bill” Michael Mullin, age 84, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s.
Bill was born on December 31, 1937, in Fond du Lac, the son of William and Gertrude (Jonas) Mullin. He lived in Fox Lake until the age of 14, at which time his parents purchased a farm south of Fox Lake to set up farming. Bill graduated from Fox Lake High School in 1956 and joined the 32nd Division of the Army National Guard, moving from reserve to active duty in 1961. On September 16, 1961, he was united in marriage to his wife, Barbara Schumacher. He took over the family farm once his parents retired and continued running the dairy and raising hogs. After his own retirement he continued his hobby of raising horses, donkeys, and mules. After farming for 25 years, he worked for K+L Services and later at Kreilkamp Trucking, where he was the supervisor of the environmental division.
Bill enjoyed being a ham radio operator, sharing QSO cards with other radio operators. His call sign was N9XQI. In his free time, he appreciated taking long walks on the farm with his dog, Meeka, as well as practicing photography, especially of flowers. He also loved trains.
Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara; sons, Daniel (Barbara) Mullin and David “Smedly” (Connie) Mullin; grandchildren, Mathew Mullin, Andrew Mullin, and Alexandria Webber; great-grandchildren, Brody Schadt, Caleb Seibert, and Luke Mullin; sister, Elaine Neitzel; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law; grandchildren, Heather Mullin and Joseph Seibert; and other relatives.
Visitation for Bill will take place on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.
If desired, memorials in Bill’s name may be directed to the Fox Lake Fire Department, Fox Lake American Legion Post 521, or the Dodge County Humane Society.
The family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to Bill’s caretakers at Randolph Health Services. Your loving care will forever be remembered.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
