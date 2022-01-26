William "Bill" Mullin

Bill was born on December 31, 1937, in Fond du Lac, the son of William and Gertrude (Jonas) Mullin. He lived in Fox Lake until the age of 14, at which time his parents purchased a farm south of Fox Lake to set up farming. Bill graduated from Fox Lake High School in 1956 and joined the 32nd Division of the Army National Guard, moving from reserve to active duty in 1961. On September 16, 1961, he was united in marriage to his wife, Barbara Schumacher. He took over the family farm once his parents retired and continued running the dairy and raising hogs. After his own retirement he continued his hobby of raising horses, donkeys, and mules. After farming for 25 years, he worked for K+L Services and later at Kreilkamp Trucking, where he was the supervisor of the environmental division.