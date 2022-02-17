William "Bill" Paul Feeman

Bill was born on the south side of Chicago on August 19, 1943 to the parents of Nell and Paul Feeman. Bill was married to his loving wife Linda on April 28, 1962 in Addison, IL who he met in high school and were married for 48 wonderful years. They enjoyed bowling, camping, waterskiing, fishing and snowmobiling together, and with their son’s family and friends. In his early years Bill worked at ACME Sprinkler systems during the summer and as a mikman in the winter, spending the rest of his career first as a package driver, then feeder trucks for UPS.