WAUPUN—William “Bill” Podvin, 91, of Waupun, passed away Feb. 24, 2020, at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Bill was born July 22, 1928, in Virginia, Minn., the son of William and Martha Lokrantz Podvin. On Aug. 10, 1957, Bill married Marcelle Rosemeyer in Stanley, Wis. The couple moved to Waupun in 1961 where he was a correctional officer at Waupun and Fox Lake facilities, and retired in 1986. Bill loved being outside while he tinkered, did yard work, went fishing, took care of his neighbors, and built wood projects for his kids and grandkids. He also loved polka music and the Green Bay Packers.

Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marcelle Podvin of Waupun; a son, John (Cindy) Podvin of New York; four daughters: Julie Podvin of Madison, Mary (Rick) Lehr of South Dakota, Catherine (Richard) Klein of Port Washington, and Karen (Marty) Koehler of Waupun; 12 grandchildren, Stefanie (Dan) Legler, Christopher (Juanita) Lehr, Heather Koehler (Ethan Buwalda), Cody Lehr, Megan Koehler, Sarah Podvin, Brett Koehler, Benjamin Klein, Elizabeth Klein, Kaylie Podvin, Adelyn Klein, and Gianna Klein; 8 great-grandchildren: Jack, Brayden, Carter, Aubri, Ellie, Luna, Brynlee, and Gracie; a sister, Mary (Thomas) Mihajlov; and nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Moul; and a sister, Jeanne Brokke.

Funeral services for William “Bill” Podvin will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun with Fr. John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.