RIO—William “Bill” S. Adams, 83, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Columbia Healthcare Center.
He was born on January 7, 1936, in Elizabethtown, Ky., the son of Clarence and Katherine Adams. He was married to Nan Elizabeth Paton. Bill was retired from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. However, he had other careers in the US Air Force and Air National Guard, Northwestern Railroad System and Chicago Bridge & Iron. Bill loved airplanes, trains, old cars, fishing at his cottage in Missouri, gardening and hanging out with his dog Scruffy.
Bill is survived by his wife, Nan; daughters, Roxanne, Melissa, Kaylene, Natalie; sisters, Imogene, Margie, Diane. Grandchildren, Jeremy and Abigail. Great-grandchildren, Madison, Monona and Mowgli. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Mary Catherine, Elsie and brother,; Emmett, Leo, Delbert and Pete.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio, with full military honors. Pastor Mike Gormican will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Bill loved having conversations and a cup of coffee, please join us for a luncheon following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
