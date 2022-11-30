1940-2022

BEAVER DAM—William “Bill” Thomas Bradley, Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the age of 82.

Bill was born to Everett and Myrtie Bradley in 1940. He attended Randolph High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 1963. He served within the 65th Air Defense Artillery, including 1 1/2 years overseas in Okinawa, ending his active duty in June 1966.

Bill and Lois were married on November 27, 1971, at First Presbyterian Church in Cambria. Bill had a love for horses and much of his time was spent tending to the needs on the family farmette. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with computers, listening to or attending country music events, and announcing horseshows for the Dodge County Boots & Saddles Horse Club.

Bill also enjoyed traveling, with family vacations to Colorado, the Dakotas, Nashville, and Arizona by camper or RV, and seasonal weekends in various horse campgrounds. In his later years, he enjoyed getting out of the house and watching his grandkids play sports.

Bill was a quiet fighter and will be lovingly missed by his wife of 51 years, Lois Bradley (nee Russell); children: Debbie (Todd) Rust, Karen Bradley, Todd (Tamara) Bradley and Natalie (Terry Posthuma) Jimenez; grandchildren: Brandon LeBeau, Thomas, Alicia and Kyle Zoller, Carter Shute, Nico Bradley, Elijah, Kendric, and Darien Jimenez; sister-in-law, Donna Nelson; as well as other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister, Viola Jenkins, and brother-in-law, Bruce Jenkins.

Visitation for Bill will take place on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St., Beaver Dam from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Chris Davis officiating.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.