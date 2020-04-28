William Burns, age 92, of Mauston, Wis. passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston.
Private graveside services will be held.
William was born Feb. 17, 1928 in Decatur, Ill. the son of Roscoe and Jewel (Williams) Burns. He served in the United States Air Force from August 1946, attained the rank of sergeant, and was honorably discharged in May of 1949. While in the military he married Mary Bruns on March 13, 1947, in Decatur, Ill. William loved playing the guitar, had his own band known as The Rhythm Wranglers and put together his own T.V. show in Decatur, Ill. called Down State Jamboree. He also worked as a computer programmer at Badger Ordnance, worked at Hankscraft in Reedsburg and at Brunner Manufacturing in Mauston. For fun, William liked to ride motorcycles, attend garage sales and was a ham radio operator.
William is survived by sons, William “Butch” (Linda) Burns and David (Leann) Burns; daughters, Cheryl Klett (Ken Schneider), Patty (Kenny) Briggs and Beverly “Buzz” Barnes (Jim Betz); a sister, Joanne Tubbs; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Evelyn.
The CONWAY-PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
