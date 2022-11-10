Sept. 1, 1942—Nov. 4, 2022

CAMP DOUGLAS—William C. “Bill” Guess, age 80, of Camp Douglas, WI, died suddenly on Friday, November 4, 2022, at his residence.

Bill was the son of Thomas and Ferne (Flentye) Guess and was born on September 1, 1942, in Mauston, WI. He later lived on his grandparent’s farm in Mauston.

Bill was a 1960 graduate of the Monona Grove High School. After high school Bill served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. While in the Air Force Bill was a Morse Code Intercepting Operator.

When he returned from the military Bill attended the UW Stevens Point College for two years and later joined the U.S. Army National Guard.

Bill was united in marriage to Joanne E. Mergen on September 7, 1968, in Bloomington, WI. In 1971 Bill and Joanne moved to Camp Douglas, WI and made it their home.

Bill was a Dispatcher for the Wisconsin State Patrol in Tomah, WI for many years. He was also instrumental in establishing the La Crosse, WI 911 System.

Bill was a member of St. James Catholic Church and a choir member in Camp Douglas, the Knights of Columbus, a former Village Board Member, a member of the 40 & 8, a Boy Scout Leader, an avid reader, the Ducks Unlimited, and Outdoors Forever. Bill loved his country, he was a member of the Camp Douglas American Legion Earl Guilligan Post No. 133, of which he proudly served as past President and Chaplin.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Dawn Rusch of Camp Douglas, his son, Bill Guess of Des Moines, IA; three grandchildren: Taylor (Brandon) Bennett and their daughter Tala, Ryan (Danny Darlington) Fisher, and Brady Fisher all of Camp Douglas, WI. He is further survived by a cousin, Barb (Dave) Bender; two brothers-in-law: Paul (Cheri) Mergen of Madison, Carl Mergen of Bloomington, WI; many nieces, nephews; and his fur buddy, “Chance”. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joanne, son-in-law Mike Rusch, mother and father-in-law Peter (Loraine) Mergen, two sisters-in-law Jane Meeker and Sue Mergen and a brother-in-law Dennis Meeker.

A Celebration of Life for Bill will be announced at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services.

