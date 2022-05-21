 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William C. Stauber

May 29, 1930—May 14, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—William C. Stauber, 91, of Pardeeville, died Saturday, May 14, 2022. He was born May 29, 1930, to Richard and Meta (Engel) Stauber.

Bill graduated from Portage High School in 1948, also graduated from Platteville State College with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts in 1956. He also graduated from Northern Illinois University with a master’s degree in Education. Bill served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. In June 1956, Bill was united in marriage to Hilda Harper; they were blessed with two children. Bill taught in Beloit and Madison, retiring from the Madison Metropolitan School District.

Survivors include by his wife, Hilda; daughter, Jan (Mike) Jacobson-Johnson of Pardeeville; son, Kurt Stauber of Madison; grandchildren: Luke (Kaitlin) Jacobson, Sterling and Destry Stauber; great-grandchildren: Elle and Vivienne Jacobson; and sister-in-law, Darlene Rohrbeck of Portage.

A private service will be held at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. The family wishes to thank SSM Health at Home, Divine Savior Emergency and Hospital, Agrace Hospice team and the Montello Care Center for their wonderful care. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.

