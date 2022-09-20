Sept. 3, 1925 – Sept. 12, 2022

MADISON—William D. Hansen, age 97, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1925, on the family farm in Payne, MN. He and his twin brother, Raymond, were the youngest of eight children born to Danish immigrants, Jens Peter and Christiane Hansen, and were of a generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.

His early years were spent on their small family farm, helping with fieldwork, gardening and livestock – much of this work done by hand, without the aid of electricity or a tractor. Bill graduated from Meadowlands High School in 1943, then spent the summer shoveling coal on a steamship on the Great Lakes. After his 18th birthday that fall, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and joined the 1st Marine Division, 3rd Battalion in the Pacific Theater, facing combat in the Okinawa campaign. He returned home safely with an honorable discharge, in 1946, after the war ended.

Following the war, Bill earned his B.S. degree in Food Sciences, at the University of Minnesota, and had a successful career managing dairy/cheese plants in Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin. He managed the AMPI Cheese Plant in Portage, WI, for over 20 years, until he retired at age 70, and often spoke with pride about the people he worked with there and his accomplishments at that plant.

Bill loved to play Bridge, and enjoyed golfing and other outdoor activities with family and friends. He was able to take an Honors Flight from Madison several years ago, as a World War II Veteran, and was very moved by the outpouring of appreciation that he received at this event. His retirement years had been spent with Dorothy Kilgore at his side. Her love and kindness brought him happy companionship and enriched these years of his life.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: Marian Bursch, Louis Hansen, Louise Cowan, Albert Hansen, June Anderson, Marie Torrens and Raymond Hansen. He is survived by his long-time partner and companion, Dorothy Kilgore; nephews and nieces: John (Nancy) Bursch, Henry (Betty) Anderson, Hanley (Nikki) Anderson, Pete (Rose) Hansen, Dean (Ginny) Hansen, Aldwin (Heidi) Hansen, Phyllis Bartholdi, Pam Hunholz, Julie Torrens, Kathy (Ralph) Johnson, Karen (Jim) Morrisey and Kristie (Mark) Tellijohn; and Dorothy’s family: Rick (Linda) Kilgore, Brian (Dorothy) Kilgore and Kathy (Greg) Polster.

A graveside service, with military honors will be held at Meadowlands Cemetery in Meadowlands, MN, at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

