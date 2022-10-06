Oct. 6, 1934—Oct. 1, 2022

BARABOO—William Douglas Weitzel, age 87, died peacefully into the arms of his loving, Heavenly Father on October 1, 2022, in Baraboo, WI after a battle with heart disease.

William was born on October 6, 1934, in Wisconsin to Raymond and Burnetta Weitzel where he was raised and graduated high school. He went on to join the military where he taught cadets about the signal core as an instructor in Fort Gordan GA, he went on to meet and marry Mary Ann Luther on March 14, 1964, in San Antonio, TX at Our Lady of Grace Church, and settled in Baraboo, WI.

He and Mary built several businesses together, had two sons, and raised their family. William was happily married to Mary Weitzel for 58 years at the time of her death.

William is survived by his two sons: Adam Weitzel and Renee Weitzel and Aric Weitzel and fiancee Jessica Smith; three granddaughters: Melanie Weitzel, Miranda Weitzel, and Alizebeth Weitzel. William was preceded in death by wife Mary Ann Weitzel, brother Raymond Weitzel, sisters, Della (Weitzel), Eleanora (Weitzel) Lewis, and brother-in-Law Roy Luther.

Spending time building business, (Flint Steel Ranch) creating partnerships with other organizations and people within the Baraboo, WI community, William aka “Bill” and “Wild Bill” enjoyed networking and helping others.

Bill had a passion for reading, family history, storytelling, Uno, hunting and his quiet faith in God. Bill could be found swapping stories at the local bank, grocery store or eating his favorite hamburger from The Square Tavern in Baraboo, WI.

He was praised by businessmen for his keen memory, sharp bartering skills, and talent within the construction trades. Bill was an outgoing person tough, kind, witty, ambitious, and wise. He was a big family man, proud of his sons, and grand-daughters, and never knew a stranger. He will always be remembered for his big heart, business smarts, and the legacy of love, commitment, and honesty he has passed onto his children and grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at Living Hope Church for the visitation and 2:00 p.m. for the memorial service with military honors to follow outside the church. A fellowship meal will follow. Living Hope Church is located at S39363 County Highway BD, Baraboo, WI 53913. Private burial for family and close friends on October 11, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Adam Weitzel in support of family incurred expenses for burial arrangements.

Special Thanks to: Agrace Hospice for their love and care for Bill, we know he was in wonderful hands, we are extremely thankful for the entire team.

Thanks to Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home for their amazing work and care for the family. Thanks to Living Hope Church in Baraboo, WI for their love and support. Thanks to Jessica Smith, for your help in arrangements and care. Thank you to all who have called and sent notes of condolences.