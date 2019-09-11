WYOCENA - William E. (Bill) Hildebrandt passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, after a short battle with cancer, at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena, Wis. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on Nov. 25, 1957, to Edmund G. and Margaret (Moosmueller) Hildebrandt. Bill lived in the Burnet and Beaver Dam area most of his life. He is survived by two brothers, Anthony (Gloria) Hildebrandt of Randolph, and Joseph Hildebrandt of Fox Lake; and two sisters, Karen (Dean) Sommers, and Theresa (Tim) Hupf both of Beaver Dam. He was preceded in death by both parents; and grandparents. No funeral services will be held, upon Bill's request.
