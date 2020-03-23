William F. Swan, 91, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - William F. Swan, 91, of the township of Calamus passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
William was born the son of Wren and Verna (Banes) Swan on Jan. 3, 1929, in Beaver Dam. He was married to Frances Adamzak on Sep. 16, 1950, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, in Beaver Dam. Bill was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a lifelong farmer in the township of Calamus and will be remembered as a very dedicated and hardworking man.
Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances; his children, Dan (Sylvia) Swan of Beaver Dam, Joyce (James) Reider of Beaver Dam, Sue Swan of Beaver Dam, Cathy (Troy) Bolan of Columbus, and Steve (Kim) Swan of Beaver Dam; his brother, Eugene Swan of Beaver Dam; his grandchildren, Paul (Liz) Swan of Beaver Dam, Katie (Victor) Sanchez of Tinley Park, Ill., Mike (Terra) Reider of Juneau, Mitchell Butterbrodt of Appleton, Nathan (Colette) Butterbrodt of Beaver Dam, Spencer Butterbrodt of Wauwatosa, and Jennifer (fiance Drew Dykstra) Swan of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Evan, Jesse, Angela, Danica, Makenna, and Aubree; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas Swan; grandson, Kevin Swan; and his sister, Shirley Owens.
Private services will be held and burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Memorials may be directed to First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. If desired, memorial cards may be mailed to Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916 to be forwarded to the family.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
