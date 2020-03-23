William F. Swan, 91, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - William F. Swan, 91, of the township of Calamus passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

William was born the son of Wren and Verna (Banes) Swan on Jan. 3, 1929, in Beaver Dam. He was married to Frances Adamzak on Sep. 16, 1950, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, in Beaver Dam. Bill was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a lifelong farmer in the township of Calamus and will be remembered as a very dedicated and hardworking man.

Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances; his children, Dan (Sylvia) Swan of Beaver Dam, Joyce (James) Reider of Beaver Dam, Sue Swan of Beaver Dam, Cathy (Troy) Bolan of Columbus, and Steve (Kim) Swan of Beaver Dam; his brother, Eugene Swan of Beaver Dam; his grandchildren, Paul (Liz) Swan of Beaver Dam, Katie (Victor) Sanchez of Tinley Park, Ill., Mike (Terra) Reider of Juneau, Mitchell Butterbrodt of Appleton, Nathan (Colette) Butterbrodt of Beaver Dam, Spencer Butterbrodt of Wauwatosa, and Jennifer (fiance Drew Dykstra) Swan of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Evan, Jesse, Angela, Danica, Makenna, and Aubree; other relatives and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas Swan; grandson, Kevin Swan; and his sister, Shirley Owens.