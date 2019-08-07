RANDOLPH - William Fredrick Abel, age 86 of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Randolph Health Services.
William was born on October 14, 1932, in the township of DeKorra, a son of Charles and Inez (Singleton) Abel. On April 9, 1953, he enlisted in the U.S. Army until February 3, 1955. William received numerous decoration medals including, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Ribbon and United Nations Service Medal. On May 24, 1959, he was baptized and confirmed. He was united in marriage to Margaret Rau at Zion Lutheran Church in Cambria on October 3, 1959. After Margaret’s passing in 1993, William was united in marriage to Carol Wade on August 16, 1997, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph. He worked for Jung’s Seed Company in the fields for over 30 years. William enjoyed spending time with family and traveling with his wife, Carol. He was a fan of country music and liked hunting, putting puzzles together and collecting caps and toy tractors.
William is survived by his wife, Carol of Beaver Dam; his son, David (Denise) Abel of Randolph; a grand dog, Jordy; 3 step children, Tim (Jodi) Wade, Marge (Steve) Kurth and Sue Wade; step-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Rau, his parents and a sister, Ruth (Lawrence) Thurber.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Jones Drive, Randolph.
A funeral service for William will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at church with Pastor Daniel Schumann officiating. Burial will follow at Cambria Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in William’s name.
The family would like to thank Randolph Health Services and Hillside Hospice for the compassionate care they provided for William.
RANDOLPH COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
