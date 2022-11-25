PORTAGE—William Gene “Bill” Schoon, age 92, died at his home in Portage on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Bill was born the seventh of eight children to George and Anna A. Schoon on their Fonda, IA farm.

Following graduation from Fonda High School, Bill served his country as a Scout in the 1st Marine Division in the Korean War.

He Later came to Portage to work in the Gambles Store managed by his brother-in-law, Arne Windfeldt.

He met Patricia M. Koch, and they were married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in 1959. They had one son, Charles. Bill worked as a Dye Master and Forman for more than 30 years at the Portage Hosiery Company and later for the O’Brion Agency, until retirement in 1998.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia, brothers, Rudy and Gerdes, sisters, Lucy Faine, Delphine Windfeldt and Margaret Erickson. William is survived by his son, Charles; brother, Richard (Cathy) of Pelham, NH; sister, Helen Hatteberg of Clinton, IA, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside military service will be held at the Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage, WI on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, immediately following a public visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage, WI (www.kratzfuneralhome.com).

Special thanks to Brightstar and Agrace Hospice for their help and support.