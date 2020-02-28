William George Field, 73, Brentwood, Tenn., died Jan. 9, 2020.

Bill was born and raised in Beaver Dam. He loved spending time waterskiing, fishing and hunting on the lake. Bill received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1968. He was an executive auditor with American Family Insurance serving as a senior underwriter.

He delighted in creating things whether restoring cars, which earned him the nickname of “Bondo Billy” or antique Chris-Craft Boats. The Henry Miller quote, “Whoever uses the spirit that is in him creatively is an artist” applied to Bill. He worked in art glass, carving, replicating antique furniture, model boats and decoys. In retirement he discovered palm frond art, carving and painting the fronds with his wife Kay while living in Florida.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernice Field. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kay Field; daughter, Lindsay (Brett) Haugen; son, William Todd (Jaime) Field; grandchildren, Gracie and Zachary Field and Addy Haugen; and sister, Barbara Ellefson.

Bill will be remembered by his family in the phrase “Life is a work of art designed by the one who lives it.”