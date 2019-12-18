William Harmsen, 90, Waupun

WAUPUN - Wesley William Harmsen, age 90, of Waupun, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope, in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Wes was born on Feb. 12, 1929, in Fond du Lac, Wis, the son of Jacob and Jennie (Hull) Harmsen. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 6, 1951, and served in the 315th Engineer Post Construction Company until Feb. 5, 1953. This was the largest draft call for the Korean War from Fond du Lac County.

On June 20, 1951, he married Hilma Jean Kastein, in Brandon. Following their marriage, the couple farmed in the Brandon area most of their married life. Following many years of farming, Wes was employed by Giddings & Lewis in Fond du Lac for six years, from which he retired. For a short time, he worked at the Home Depot. In 1999, he moved to Waupun and worked at Forest Mound Cemetery for three years. Wes was a member of American Legion Post 210 in Waupun and a longtime member of Netherland Reformed Church of Waupun.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}