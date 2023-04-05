June 16, 1931—April 3, 2023

BEAVER DAM—William J. “Bill” Schack, 91, of Beaver Dam, died on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Oak Park Place in Madison.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Township of Trenton, WI with military honors to be conducted.

William Julius was born on June 16, 1931 in Fond du Lac to Raymond and Norma (Seering) Schack.

After graduating from high school, Bill proudly served in the United States Navy. On October 31, 1953, he married Betty Jane Wegner at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon.

He worked at Metalfab in Beaver Dam for over 30 years and later at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital for over eight years. Bill enjoyed golfing and one of his favorite hobbies was cooking. He also liked to travel and was a skilled woodworker.

Betty and Bill enjoyed dancing and were members of the Swinging Beaver Square Dance Club and Prison City Round Dance Club. Bill was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Family was most important to Bill and he loved spending time with them.

Bill is survived by his children: Becky (Norm) Fjelstad of Edgerton, Mark (Sherri) Schack of Sun Prairie, and Beth (Marc) Storch of DeForest; grandchildren: David (Elizabeth) Fjelstad, Elizabeth (Daryl) Kreckow, Janessa (Andrew) Katzenberger, Paul Schack, Emily (Brandon) Goetzman, Matthew (Belle) Schack, and Katherine Storch; great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Layla, Cecelia, Jonathan, Sawyer, Lennyn, Winston, and Kingsley; sisters: Sandy Sadowski and Karla Kuzniewicz, both of Beaver Dam; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Betty in 2018.

The family would like to thank Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Meriter Hospital and UW Hospital as well as Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice for all of the exceptional care that was given to Bill.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.