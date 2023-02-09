April 8, 1935—Jan. 25, 2023

LYNDON STATION—William Kasbohm, Jr., age 87, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Military Honors at 11:30 a.m.

Bill was born April 8, 1935 in Escanaba, MI the son of William and June (Ellingham) Kasbohm, Sr. Bill spent time in the Air Force from 1954-1958 as an MP with many travels.

He married the love of his life, Nancy “Boots” Grandsham in August of 1959 and the couple enjoyed 44 years of marriage until Nancy’s passing in 2003. In July of 1974 Bill and Boots went into business in Lyndon Station, WI. They opened a full-service gas station with cabins and motel accommodations, booking overnight stays for travelers. They also owned a mobile home trailer court.

Bill and his son, Will did all types of mechanic work and welding repair. A few years later they opened a laundromat and in 1982 Bill sold the service station and went on to work for his brother, “Jiggs” at Kasbohm Custom Drilling until he retired. He went on to help his son Will with his business, Wildfire Sales & Service.

Bill took great care of Boots, he would pick her up everyday from the nursing home and take her home or somewhere for the day. He even made a lift to take her out of the wheelchair so she could sit in her recliner. He did many of these things for her until the day she passed. After Boot’s passing, he had time to keep Will “on his toes” as he would say. In 2020 when Covid shut everything down, Bill would stay home and keep his daughter, Angel “on her toes” too. He would stay busy working and tinkering in his garage, and boy could he tinker.

Bill is survived by his son, William III (Sandy Peat); daughter, Angel Kasbohm; and brother, James “Jiggs” (Ruth Ann) of Savannah, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; brother, Peter and sister, Terry Godlewski.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.