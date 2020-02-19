William Loescher, 57, Mauston

MAUSTON - William F. Loescher, 57, of Mauston, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.
He was born Sept. 26, 1962, in Mauston, Wis., the son of Arnold and Carol Loescher (Carol later re-married and became Carol Gross).
He graduated from Mauston High School in 1980.
Bill enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in December 1983 and retired in May 2018 after over 34 years of service, including two overseas deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was particularly proud of his deployment to Baghdad in 2009-2010, where he was joined in Baghdad by his two sons, Joshua and Joseph, who were also deployed there with their respective military units.
Bill was an avid sportsman and spent much of his time doing any one of the many outdoor activities that he enjoyed including hunting, fishing, riding ATV's and boating. He also cherished spending time with family and close friends gathered around a campfire with a cold beer in his hand.
He is survived by his son Joshua (Ashley); grandsons Colin, Ethan and Bryce, of Fond du Lac, Wis.; son Joseph of Eyota, Minn.; his mother Carol Gross of Mauston; his brothers Dennis and John; his sisters Barbara, Diane, and Judy
Bill was preceded in death by his father Arnold Loescher and a sister Kathleen Loescher.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, where friends and family may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service,
Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery with military honors.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
