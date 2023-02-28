Aug. 22, 1943—Feb. 23, 2023

William M. “Bill” Cox, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, February 23, 2023. William, son of Kenneth and Besse (Rehm) Cox was born August 22, 1943. He was a graduate of Oregon High School and Madison Business College. On September 13, 1962, he enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country until August 30, 1964. On June 5, 1965 he was united in marriage to Carol Manion.

Bill grew up in the Oregon, WI, area and after spending two years serving his country in the US Navy; he married his high school sweetheart Carol. In 1968, they moved to the Baraboo area to build their life together and start a family. He started working for Wisconsin Dairies, but was soon after hired by Tri-State Breeders to run their financial operations. Bill worked for Tri-State/Accelerated Genetics for over 40 years as the Chief Financial Officer while leading the company through a number of changes; including changing the company name to Accelerated Genetics, and attaining his personal goal of making the company completely debt free before retiring.

Bill was a dedicated husband and family man that would always lend a helping hand to any family or friends that needed anything. He was a fun-loving practical joker that could periodically be found having a beverage with his great friend Larry Zimmerman, or playing a round of golf with his buddies or Carol.

He and Carol loved to travel, especially with their best friends Larry and Jean Zimmerman. When his health made it too difficult to travel or eventually play golf, you could often find him watching golf on TV, playing games with his family, or putting puzzles together with the love of his life Carol. If he wasn’t playing games or watching golf, he would be looking through his phone for pictures of his family, especially his grandchildren and great granddaughters, which would always make him smile.

Bill was an absolutely incredible man that took so much pride in being a good friend, a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by so many, but none more than by his loving wife Carol, and those lucky enough to call him Dad, or Grandpa.

He was employed by Tri-State Breeders/Accelerate Genetics for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, bird watching, doing puzzles, sudoku, playing cards, hunting and camping with his family. His children will always remember him for being their biggest fan in the stands at all of their sporting events.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Carol; children: Michael (Erika) Cox of Baraboo, David (Jenn) Cox of Baraboo, Amy (Heath) Luetkens of Somerset; six grandchildren: Ryan (Caralynn) Cox, Jordan Cox, Tyler (Holly) Marion, Hunter (Emma) Luetkens, Kylie Hohl and Holden (Audrey) Luetkens; great-granddaughters: Elizabeth and Audrey Cox, and Isabelle Marion. He is further survived by his siblings Jean (Warren) Hardin, Elizabeth (Timothy) Hoversten, Joe (Gina) Cox; special family friends, Jean Zimmerman and Lori Carpenter; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Kenneth Cox.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted following the service. Donations to the Wounded Warrior Project charity in lieu of flowers.