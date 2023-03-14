Oct. 23, 1962—March 12, 2023

COLUMBUS—William R. Lasiewicz, 60, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Health Hospital in Columbus. Bill was born on October 23, 1962, in Milwaukee, the son of Robert and Doris (Steffes) Lasiewicz.

He worked the majority of his life in the printing business at several printing companies in the area, and then worked maintenance at Kraft Foods for many years before retiring.

He married Rachel Moungey on December 31, 2000 at St. Pau’’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo, and the couple enjoyed 23 years of marriage.

In his free time he enjoyed cooking, especially for his family each weekend, playing darts and horseshoes, camping and going to music festivals with his wife. He was known to be able to fix anything, and was called “Mr. Fix It”. He loved teaching his boys mechanics and how to work on cars. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends; and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Rachel; children: Michael, Daniel (Leah), Jacob, Joseph (Mariah), Lauren (David), Jesse (Fred), and Dakota (Katrina); grandchildren: Tionna, Jaelynn, Taylor, Mia, Junior, Amelia, Sofi, Cason, and one more on the way; his brothers: Dennis (Laura), Bob (Gayle); sister, Pat (Guy); and his mother, Doris Roddy. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many special friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert, niece, Katie, great-nephew, Austin, his aunt, Pat, and his former wife, Barb, and her parents Fritz and Carol.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. Tim Knipfer presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.