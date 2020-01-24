William Ray “Bill” Schellenberger, age 67, of Baraboo
OBITUARIES

William Ray “Bill” Schellenberger, age 67, of Baraboo

William Ray “Bill” Schellenberger, age 67, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg with his wife by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Alice; siblings, Joyce (Roger) Deal, Dean (Marthie) Schellenberger, Judy (Roger) Cormican; brother-in-law, James Miser, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Mark) Courtade, Nancy Miser, Laura Miser; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Marianne Cotter officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Military rites will be conducted following the service at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be given to The Friends of the Baraboo Library, The Sauk County Historical Society or the First United Methodist Church of Baraboo. The REDLIN FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.

