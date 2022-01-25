MONTELLO—William S. Boehm, age 72 of Montello, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca. He was born on December 7, 1949, in Watertown, Wisconsin to Stuart and Beverly Boehm. He married his sweetheart Mary (Heinecke) on April 22, 1972, one month after returning from serving in the army in Vietnam. They were very happily married for almost 50 years. On Bill’s van he had a “Just Married” sticker that he updated with the current number of years. His loving wife Mary, three children (Julie, Joe, and Becky) along with their respective spouses (Andrew, and Tomi), seven grandchildren, and one soon-to-arrive great grandson will greatly miss his big hugs and loving kisses.

Bill often said, “My life with Jesus has turned out better than I could have ever imagined it.” He loved to read his Bible and share it with everyone he knew. He passionately studied the books of Daniel and Revelation, as his heart longed for the soon return of Christ his Savior. Bill was the greatest story teller, but all of his stories ended with turning people’s minds to Jesus. Even his tax business, Columbia Bookkeeping, was all about sharing Jesus with others. Bill wrote in his Chistmas letter this year, “We believe that God is still working out His plan for everyone to have many opportunities to choose eternal life.” Bill’s heart’s desire would be that when you hear God calling you, please choose Him today.