PACKWAUKEE – William Schanke, age 67, of Packwaukee, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

William was born in Wisconsin, the son of Dwayne and Marion (Schalenburg) Schanke. He married Sarah Heintz on September 26, 1986.

He worked for the Penda Corporation and as an auto body technician earlier in his life. He really enjoyed making vehicles look better. William also liked hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah; his children: Raymond (Dana) Schanke, Scott (Jessica) Schanke, and Ann (Dustin) Schanke; grandchildren: Kallie, Andrew, and William Schanke; siblings: Mark (Julia) Schanke, Susan Hetchler, Sharon (Dennis) Sura, Donna Schanke, and David Schanke; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Randy.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with Rev. Cheryl Thomson officiating. Inurnment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo at a later date. Visitation will be at the funeral home in Portage from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.