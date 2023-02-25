Oct. 26, 1937—Feb. 20, 2023
WAUPUN—William Schlamer, 85, of Waupun, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at The Christian Homestead in Waupun.
Bill was born October 26, 1937, in Fond du Lac the son of Lloyd and Lewilda Schoenfeld Schlamer. Bill graduated from Waupun High School in 1955, and enlisted in the United States Air Force for four years as an administrator. Upon his return, Bill went to work at Carnation Canning Company. On October 26, 1968, he married Shirley Aalpoel at First Reformed Church in Waupun. The couple lived in Waupun all their married lives. After their marriage, Bill furthered his education in administration and later worked at Waupun Correctional Institute as an auditor and retired after several years. Bill loved tennis and organized tennis tournaments in Waupun during the summer for several years. Bill and Shirley loved to jog together and tried to run every day.
Bill is survived by his brother, Dan Schlamer; brother-in-law, Rod Schubert; nephews: Daniel and David Schubert; and two sisters-in-law: Carol (Michael) Gulan and Judy (Mark) McNellis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; and sister, Betty Schubert.
Funeral services for William Schlamer will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
