Bill was born October 26, 1937, in Fond du Lac the son of Lloyd and Lewilda Schoenfeld Schlamer. Bill graduated from Waupun High School in 1955, and enlisted in the United States Air Force for four years as an administrator. Upon his return, Bill went to work at Carnation Canning Company. On October 26, 1968, he married Shirley Aalpoel at First Reformed Church in Waupun. The couple lived in Waupun all their married lives. After their marriage, Bill furthered his education in administration and later worked at Waupun Correctional Institute as an auditor and retired after several years. Bill loved tennis and organized tennis tournaments in Waupun during the summer for several years. Bill and Shirley loved to jog together and tried to run every day.