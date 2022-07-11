Nov. 1, 1937—July 7, 2022
William T. Goss, age 84, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Beaver Dam Memory Care.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
William was born on November 1, 1937, in Mayville, WI, to Arnold and Eleanor (Kreiser) Goss. On December 7, 1957, he was united in marriage with Valeria Wagner in Lomira. Bill worked as a truck driver throughout his life. He worked for Crescent Trucking in Mayville until they closed and then drove truck for CASE Corp in Racine until he retired.
Survivors include his wife, Valeria Goss of Beaver Dam; three sons: Dale (Deb) Goss of Durand, Dan (Pauline) Goss of Virginia, and David (Judy) Goss of Nebraska; four grandchildren: William (Dawn) Goss of Chippewa Falls, Laura (Trent) Cunningham of Eau Claire, Cheryl (Brian) Manor of Fall Creek, and Lacey Hupf of Beaver Dam; six great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. William was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Duane Goss; and three siblings: Lola Toellner, Bernice Adelmeyer, and Roy Goss.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
