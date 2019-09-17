BEAVER DAM - William T. Sheppard, 78, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Randolph Health Services with his loving family by his side.
A visitation for William will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Church United Methodist, 308 Oneida Street in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery and Graveside Military Honors will be conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post # 146.
William Thomas was born on Oct. 3, 1940, the son of Ilas Lee and Alice Irene (Davidson) Sheppard in Atlanta, Ga. On July 15, 1961, he was united in marriage to Jeanette C. Schroeder, at the Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, Wis.
Bill served his country in the United States Air Force for over 28 years; he was involved in the Vietnam War and the Panama Conflict. He had also served in the Air National Guard. He had been a member of the VFW # 8483 and a past member the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146. He had also been a volunteer of the Retiree Military Association.
Bill had many interests. He enjoyed traveling with his family, his red truck, carpentry and gardening. Doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was one of Bill’s greatest joys in his retirement. He was a published author of a science fiction novel titled “Distant Worlds”. He thoroughly enjoyed studying genealogy of the Sheppard family, finding that a Sheppard has fought for our country in every war of our nation including, the Revolutionary War.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jeanette; three children, John (Julie) Sheppard of Madison, Vicki (Robert Lane) Clinesmith of Beaver Dam, and Brenda (Antonio) Gomez of Deforest; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Kevin), Ryan (Tricia), Jonathan (Chloe), Tim, Matthew, Jessica, Melissa (Samuel), Tammy and Claudia; great-grandchildren, Baylee, Lilly, Ava, William, and Callie Rose; his sisters, Carol (Melvin) Jones of Fayetteville, Georgia and Jane (BK) Schuder of Senoia, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Joanne (Harley) Meiners, Marilyn (Myron) Hattlan and Judy Sheppard; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jackie (Alvin) Jackson; and his brothers, Al Sheppard and Wayne Sheppard.
Memorial donations in William’s name may be directed to Trinity Church United Methodist, Agrace Hospice or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Bill’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Randolph Health Services and to Agrace Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Bill and the entire family.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
