BARABOO—William “Wild Bill” Robert Dost, age 86 of Baraboo, formerly of Ogema, passed away on Monday February 7, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on March 17, 1935 to parents Walter and Myrtle (Reminger) Dost.

On February 14, 1986 in Philips, WI William married Susan “Sue” Rehbein. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years for his lifelong career. He was also a member of the Local 139 Operating Engineers.

He loved hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors. He was always helping people.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Dost; step granddaughter, Rachael Horstman; stepson, Douglas Hahn.

He was survived by his wife, Sue Dost; children: DuWayne (Sandra) Dost, EuGene (Vicki) Dost, Beverly Dost; stepdaughter, Heidi Horstman; sisters: Barbara Wollerman, and Ruth Lubbert; granddaughter Ashley (Kirk) Ressler; five step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five great-step grandchildren.

A funeral service is being held on Saturday February 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Walnut Hill Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.