Williams, Barbara

COTACACHI, Ecuador - On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Barbara Williams (Babs, Barbarita), beloved mother, Nain (Welsh for grandmother), sister, aunt, pastor, and friend, passed away at the age of 74.
Barb was born on Sept. 21, 1946, in Harrisburg, Pa., to Phyllis (Rowlands) Williams and adopted at age 8 by Thomas Buckhill Williams. After graduating from University of Wisconsin, her early career years were spent as a law librarian and head bookkeeper before she opened her plant shop, Bombadil's, in Milwaukee, Wis. Moving back to Cambria in the late '70s, she rose in the USPS, becoming postmaster at a number of small towns before retiring from her position as Lodi Postmaster and becoming a Presbyterian pastor in Westfield and Grand Marsh, Wis. She finally retired to the mountains in Cotacachi, Ecuador, and fell in love with the adventure, culture, and people. She made many friends in Cotacachi, both expats and Ecuadorians, including meeting her soulmate, Rick Lewis. Barb married Ken Merwin in 1969 and was a loving and supportive wife, raising their children, Jen and Evan, in Barb's hometown of Cambria, Wis. They divorced after 48 years of marriage.
While her body failed her, her spirit did not. Barb had many passions, including a zest for life, singing at Gymanfa Ganus, her pets, reading voraciously, jewelry making, taking care of her plants, and planning all sorts of adventures, including trips to Africa, Wales, and Scotland. She was known for her whimsy and quick wit and giggled endlessly at puns like Super Calloused Fragile Mystic Plagued With Halitosis. Barb died the way she lived, with a pile of eclectic books on her nightstand.
Barb was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis; father, Tom; Ken Merwin; and soulmate, Rick Lewis.
She is survived by her brother, Tom (Rena) Williams; sister, Debbie (Del) Braaksma; her children, Jen (Scott) Vertanen and Evan (Deb) Merwin; her grandchildren, Jacob and Sully Brenke, Sawyer Vertanen, Devin and Bryce Merwin; her many nieces and nephews, Stephen Braaksma, Michael Braaksma, Bethany Eurick (Braaksma), Daniel Braaksma, Sarah Messner (Williams), Meridith Williams, TJ Williams, David Williams, Annie Burns (Merwin), Sara Merwin-Moe, and Jayden Merwin; several other relatives; and many friends.
Special thank you to Dr. Gerald Krumpos, who was her doctor for many years, and his staff at SSM Health, and all the staff at Randolph Health Services that took exceptional care of our mom in her last few months of life.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF CAMBRIA with the Rev. Kristin Frederich officiating. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church from 1 p.m.-3pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Jane Morgan Memorial Library, P.O. Box 477, Cambria, WI 53923.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences or more information, please visit www.kratzfh.com.
