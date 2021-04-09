Williams, Barbara

Barb was born on Sept. 21, 1946, in Harrisburg, Pa., to Phyllis (Rowlands) Williams and adopted at age 8 by Thomas Buckhill Williams. After graduating from University of Wisconsin, her early career years were spent as a law librarian and head bookkeeper before she opened her plant shop, Bombadil's, in Milwaukee, Wis. Moving back to Cambria in the late '70s, she rose in the USPS, becoming postmaster at a number of small towns before retiring from her position as Lodi Postmaster and becoming a Presbyterian pastor in Westfield and Grand Marsh, Wis. She finally retired to the mountains in Cotacachi, Ecuador, and fell in love with the adventure, culture, and people. She made many friends in Cotacachi, both expats and Ecuadorians, including meeting her soulmate, Rick Lewis. Barb married Ken Merwin in 1969 and was a loving and supportive wife, raising their children, Jen and Evan, in Barb's hometown of Cambria, Wis. They divorced after 48 years of marriage.