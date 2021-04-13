Williams, Bernadine

BARABOO - Bernadine Williams, age 89, of Baraboo, formerly of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Meadow View Memory Care.

Bernadine was born in Merrimac, Wis., on Feb. 11, 1932, the oldest of five children of George and Esther (Rischmueller) Dobratz. On Feb. 20, 1953, she married William H. "Bill" Williams at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Merrimac. He preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2004. Bernadine was a homemaker all of her life and enjoyed gardening and babysitting children.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Lee (David) Smith of Baraboo; two grandchildren, Daniel (Louise) Williams of Reedsburg and Mike (Raven) Smith of Baraboo; three great-granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bernadine was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at Meadow View Memory Care and Agrace Hospice for the loving care given to Bernadine. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.